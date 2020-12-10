South Main Businesses Lend Santa a Hand

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here on South Main Street, and not just because there’s a Christmas tree in every storefront. Twelve local shops have united for the South Main Santa Christmas Gift Drive. Each store is collecting a different type of donation in exchange for a small discount or a free item.



Cory Owens, owner of GROW Memphis Agency Downtown, said it’s no surprise that a people-first community like South Main would be all for helping those in need.

“South Main is the most collaborative place, the most giving, the most open and friendly community,” Owens said. “We have a huge passion for the families, the friendships and the residents that live here.”

Owens is one of the South Main business owners who came up with this campaign. He said the drive would also bring some attention to the neighborhood stores.

“Give and you shall receive," he said. "So what you do contribute returns to you in a way that supports, you know, being able to give a little back to the people who are givers this holiday season. But also brings some business back into some of our local establishments for the new year.”

Each of the dozen businesses is looking to collect different items -- school supplies for the Vault restaurant, toiletries at Max’s Sports Bar, shoes and socks at the restaurant BISHOP.

Lee Vichatep, owner of South Main Sushi, is collecting toys and coats for young boys in exchange for a free appetizer. For her, the drive hits home even more thinking about her two nephews whose father was hospitalized by the coronavirus.

“It was really scary when their dad got the virus,” Vichatep said. “And so I feel like whatever I could do to uplift their spirits during this time, that's what I want to do for other kids as well.”

At the Arcade Restaurant, canned goods can get you a free cup of coffee. Host Dorie Peoples said the drive is bringing out the best in others during a tough season for all.

“The fact that people are willing to share and donate, especially during this time of COVID and quarantining and all that, I think it just brings a little bit more holiday cheer to everyone,” Peoples said.

And with enough support from his community, South Main Santa might get everything he needs to spread that holiday cheer to the ones that need it most.

The South Main Santa Christmas Gift Drive runs until December 20th. Cash donations can also be made online at bit.ly/southmainsanta

This event is sponsored by Eagle Distributing, Old Dominick, Locus Vision Productions and Downtown Memphis Commission.

Check out a full list a participating businesses and what they’re accepting below:

BISHOP - shoes and socks

The Arcade - canned goods

Max’s Sports Bar - bed and bath toiletries and utilities

The Vault - backpacks and school supplies

South Main Sushi - toys and coats for young boys

Primas Bakery + Boutique - new masks and face coverings

Feelin’ Memphis - personal care items

Rizzo’s - toys and coats for young girls

Stock and Belle Downtown - Christmas wrapping materials

Pontotoc Lounge - adult jackets and outerwear

Elite Total Health - baby, maternity, and feminine hygiene

GROW Memphis - virtual donation via Paypal

This story is produced through a partnership with the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.



