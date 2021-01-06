Special Coverage: Congress Tallies Electoral College Votes

Originally published on January 6, 2021 1:43 pm
Members of Congress are formally counting the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, January 6. A group of Republicans are planning to object to the results, citing false claims of widespread voter fraud. President Trump continues to baselessly claim that he won the election rather than Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20. Watch the proceedings live starting at 12:00PM.
**If you are not seeing the video below, please refresh your internet browser.
Copyright 2021 WKNO. To see more, visit WKNO.