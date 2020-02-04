Special Coverage: Democratic Response To State Of The Union (LIVE)

Watch a live video stream of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivering the Democratic response to President Trump's 2020 State of the Union address. View her remarks live and follow a live annotation of her remarks, with fact checks and analysis from NPR reporters, starting after the State of the Union address.

You can also listen live at 91.1 FM, through your smart speakers, and on the new WKNO app.



If it is after the start time and you are not seeing the live video, please refresh your internet browser.



