Special Coverage: Trump Addresses Iran's Attacks On Bases With U.S. Troops

This is a live video stream of President Trump speaking to the nation following attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that "All is well!" and that an assessment of the casualties was underway. Iran said the missiles were launched as an act of self-defense after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

**The live video is set to start at 10:00 AM. If it after the scheuled time and you are not seeing the video, please refresh your internet browser.

