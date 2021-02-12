Special Coverage: Trump Impeachment Trial In The Senate (Day 4)





Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump's defense team denies he directly called for violence and argues that he should not be tried since he is no longer in office. The House impeachment managers say he must be held accountable for the violence at the Capitol.



Watch the proceedings live on February 12, starting at 11AM.



