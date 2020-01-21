Special Coverage: Watch Senate Impeachment Trial Live [Week 1]

Watch a live video stream of the Senate holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
The next live trial is set to start on: Tuesday, January 21 at 11:00 AM
You can listen on 91.1 FM, through your smart speakers, and watch live at wknofm.org as proceedings begin. See below for week one schedule (January 21-25).
In the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether Trump should be removed from office.
**If it is after the start time and you are not seeing the live video, please refresh your internet browser.
Schedule for week one (subject to change):
Tuesday, January 21 at 11:00 AM
Wednesday, January 22 at 12:00 PM
Thursday, January 23
Friday, Janaury 24
Saturaday, January 25