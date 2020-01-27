Special Coverage: Watch Senate Impeachment Trial Live [Week 2]





Watch a live video stream of the Senate holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.



The next live trial is set to start on: Monday, January 27 at 12:00 PM







You can listen on 91.1 FM, through your smart speakers, and watch live at wknofm.org as proceedings begin. See this week's schedule below (January 27-31).



In the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether Trump should be removed from office.



**If it is after the start time and you are not seeing the live video, please refresh your internet browser.



Schedule (January 27-31):

Monday at 12:00 PM

Tueasday at 12:00 PM

