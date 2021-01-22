Special Coverage: What's Ahead For The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout?





As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines unfolds in the U.S., numerous questions around distribution, supply, hesitancy and efficacy persist. The stakes are high, as numbers of deaths and cases break records. Watch a live video of a panel of experts from Harvard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tackling questions about COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, January 22 at 11:00AM.



