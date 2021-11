The world is approaching the second anniversary of a cluster of cases of respiratory illness traced to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Where are we now in the COVID-19 pandemic, and where are we headed? A panel of experts convened by NPR and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health will discuss the latest developments during a live-streamed event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.



