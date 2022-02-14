Spotlight for the week of February 14

From baseball, to dance, to civil rights, there’s plenty of opportunity to expand your knowledge about the rich history of the African and Afro-Latino diaspora in North America.

Over the next several days, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group is celebrating Afro-Latino Week. And they have a wide range of events planned. First, a virtual talk about the great Negro League Baseball players from Puerto Rico with special guest Jorge Colon Delgado, the Official Historian of the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League on Wednesday, February 16, to a dance workshop on Thursday and multilingual and multicultural performance on Friday from Las Bompleneras, an all-women musical group from Chicago dedicated to the titular Puerto Rican musical genres, Bomba and Plena.

Also, on Tuesday, February 15th, the Memphis Public Library is hosting an event to honor the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike. With attendees including musical guests and community members who participated in the 1968 strike, it’s sure to be an unforgettable conversation. Join in at the North Library at 10:30am for a chance to hear history from those who lived it.

For the links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please find us on Facebook or check out our website.

