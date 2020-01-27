Spotlight for the week of January 27

“Spotlight on Lifelong Learning” with Laura Loth is a weekly look at some of the exciting public conversations upcoming around Memphis. Laura Loth is a professor at Rhodes College.

The arts are healing. That’s why important Memphis spaces like LeBonheur Children’s hospital have carefully curated art collections to enhance the holistic experiences of patients and their families. Following an illness, Memphis artist Pam Santi began to paint and sculpt. She often uses fabric, metal, and wood as part of her creative medium, and her works explore a conversation between color and shape. Santi, originally from Thailand, took her understanding of the importance of the arts in a well-lived life as a foundation for the creation of Community Art Room at Highland Heights United Methodist Church. It became a place for people experiencing homelessness to come together to find community and a space for self-expression. This Wednesday, January 29, join Pam Santi and Crosstown Arts at 5:30pm in the Crosstown Concourse East Atrium for a discussion entitled Creative Destination with Pam Santi, where she’ll present her work as an artist and community collaborator. Pam’s talk is organized in conjunction with the exhibit “Color Schemes: The Value of Intensity,” which will be hanging in the Crosstown Arts Gallery just until February 9th. If you haven’t seen it yet, get over there to feast your eyes and your mind on some of the vibrant works that they’ve collected by well-known local artists such as Hamlet Dobbins, Melissa Dunn, Lester Merriweather, and Juan Rojo.

To learn about other lifelong learning opportunities, you can now follow WKNO Spotlight on Facebook or Twitter or just check the website.

For more ideas about public programs upcoming in Memphis, visit WKNOSpotlight.com where you will find a list of lectures and book talks happening around town. Spotlight on Lifelong Learning is a partnership between Rhodes College and WKNO-FM.

