Springdale Passes Mask Resolution, but Residents Call for Ordinance

On Tuesday, the Springdale City Council passed a resolution that throws its support behind businesses that require patrons to wear masks. Mayor Doug Sprouse said the resolution allows business owners to decide what is right for their establishment and is enforceable by police. However, many residents want the city to pass a mandatory mask ordinance, especially given the disproportionate impact the virus has had on members of the region's Marshallese and Latino communities, many of whom live in Springdale.