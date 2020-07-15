Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Springdale Passes Mask Resolution, but Residents Call for Ordinance

By & 35 minutes ago

 

On Tuesday, the Springdale City Council passed a resolution that throws its support behind businesses that require patrons to wear masks. Mayor Doug Sprouse said the resolution allows business owners to decide what is right for their establishment and is enforceable by police. However, many residents want the city to pass a mandatory mask ordinance, especially given the disproportionate impact the virus has had on members of the region's Marshallese and Latino communities, many of whom live in Springdale.

Tags: 
Face Masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Springdale

Related Content

Eureka Springs City Council Aims to Pass Mask Mandate

By & 37 minutes ago
Courtesy / YouTube

Eureka Springs City Council met Monday evening to debate the merits of a COVID-19 mask mandate in order to protect townspeople from what some describe as "hoards" of unmasked tourists visiting this summer. A special meeting is scheduled to decide the matter Thursday. 

Fort Smith Board of Directors Tables Mandatory Mask Ordinance

By Jul 13, 2020

After a nearly three-hour long special meeting Saturday morning, the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted 4 to 3 to table the discussion of a mask ordinance. The board approved a resolution July 7 prior to proposing an ordinance that was adapted from a model ordinance unveiled by Gov. Hutchinson earlier this month. The board's next regular meeting is July 21.

Rogers City Council Passes Mask Ordinance Following Governor's Executive Order

By & Jul 8, 2020

On Monday, the Rogers City Council held a special meeting where it passed an ordinance requiring face masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces where maintaining social distancing isn't possible. The ordinance comes after Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order allowing cities to mandate mask use using a model ordinance designed by the Arkansas Municipal League.

Arkansas Rejects Call for Mandatory Unified Mask Law

By Jun 24, 2020
City of Fayetteville

At least two Arkansas towns have passed COVID-19 emergency public mask-wearing measures with the establishment of additional county and city codes likely in the coming months. Calls for a unified mask code in Arkansas have been rejected by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Nate Smith, saying the state's voluntary mask requirements are sufficient. So far, over a dozen states have statewide public mask-wearing mandates. 

Fayetteville City Council Passes Ordinance Requiring Face Masks in Public

By & Jun 17, 2020
Courtesy / City of Fayetteville

Tuesday evening, the Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that requires residents and visitors in the city to wear face masks in most public places including businesses. The measure also includes $100,000 in funding to provide support to businesses that are adapting to the new rules during the pandemic. The council also passed an emergency clause, which means the ordinance goes into effect immediately.