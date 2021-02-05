Stand Your Ground Bill Fails in House Committee, but Is Far From Defeated

While opponents of Arkansas Senate Bill 24, also known as the Stand Your Ground Bill, took some time to celebrate Tuesday after the bill failed in committee, they quickly reminded themselves that the legislation can still be brough back for a vote. SB24 would end the duty to retreat if the person using deadly force is lawfully present, has reasonable belief they were being threatened, they were not engaged in criminal or gang activity, and they are not a felon or the inital aggressor.

CORRECTION: The noon version of this report stated there are 25 Democrats in the Arkansas House, when there are actually 23. It's been corrected for the 7 p.m. show.