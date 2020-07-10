Related Program: 
Start of Arkansas School Year Delayed

By & 3 hours ago
    The state's proposed response plan when coronavirus is detected in a school.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the 2020-2021 school year start date will be pushed back from Aug. 13 to the week of Aug. 24, but no later than Aug. 26. He also announced a three-tiered response system for when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

Governor Delays Start of School Year As State Records 806 New Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 9, 2020

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas reported 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour monitoring period, as well as 36 additional hospitalizations bringing the state to another record high of 394 with 82 people on ventilators. The governor also announced the start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed from August 13 to the week of August 24, but no later than August 26, to make sure school districts have additional time to plan and prepare for a blended learning environment.

Largest School District in Arkansas Prepares for Reopening

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy / Springdale School District

With about 22,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Springdale School District is the largest in the state. The district also has many students of Latino and Marshallese descent, which are two communities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We discuss the district's reopening plans come fall with Superintendent Jared Cleveland, who started his new position on July 1.

Updated UAMS Models Project 6,000 to 20,000 New Coronavirus a Day by Fall

By Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy / UAMS

Updated coronavirus forecasting models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project between 6,000 and 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day by the end of September based on several behavioral scenarios. The models also predict Arkansas will reach a peak of cases at the end of October with 150,000 active cases.

U of A Navigates ICE Restrictions Placed on International Students

By Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

This week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, released new rules stating that international students whose universities opt to go entirely online in the 2020 fall semester must return home or face deportation. U of A Director of International Students and Scholars Michael Freeman says because the university plans to have both in-person and online classes, the new rules should not impact students here. 