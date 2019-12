This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Today, I talk to two seniors who are on the Arkansas State University cheer team. Apple Dennie and Allie Thomlinson both talk about their years at A-State and what it means to be on the cheer team. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.



Copyright 2019 KASU. To see more, visit KASU