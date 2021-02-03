A-State Football Adds Arkansas to 2025 Schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/3/21) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it has added a game against Arkansas to its 2025 schedule that will be played at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

The first ever meeting between Arkansas State and Arkansas will take place on Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark A-State’s first outing at War Memorial Stadium since playing Oklahoma State in Little Rock during the 2006 season.

“I’m happy the two FBS university football team’s in our great state of Arkansas will have an opportunity to participate in a regional matchup at War Memorial Stadium in our capital city of Little Rock,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir.

“As an athletics director, you’re always trying to provide an opportunity for your students and university community to experience an exciting atmosphere. I appreciate Hunter’s willingness to provide those experiences for his school as well.”

With the addition of Arkansas, the 2025 season will mark the seventh time over a 13-year period the Red Wolves will have played an in-state opponent.

Arkansas State now has three non-conference games, including Arkansas, on its 2025 schedule. The Red Wolves are also set to play at Texas A&M and host Iowa State.

