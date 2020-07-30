State Now Able to Provide City-Level Data on COVID-19 Cases

Arkansas recorded another 791 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Pulaski County reported 73 cases, Sebastian County had 57, Benton County had 47 and Washington County had 37. There were also eight more deaths, but there were fewer people hospitalized and in need of ventilators. Just fewer than 5,600 tests were returned and 181,000 Arkansas have been tested in the month of July. Dr. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, announced the organization is now able to provide the number of coronavirus cases at a city level. Little Rock has the most active cases of the virus with 495, Springdale is reporting 421, Fort Smith has 348, Rogers has 185 and Fayetteville has 136. Statewide there are more than 6,100 active community cases. The city level data can be found here. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also announced the Department of Health is dropping a directive that requires elective surgery patients to have a COVID-19 tests before their procedure. The governor also activated another 14 National Guard personnel to help the Health Department with operational support. To watch the full briefing, click here.