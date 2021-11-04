A-State professor breaks down Arkansas' FOIA law pertaining to public meetings

Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, has rules for notifying the public when a public entity has a meeting.

Recently, a former board member with the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library board filed a FOIA complaint saying a subcommittee of the board met in October without notifying the public.

To understand Arkansas' FOIA rules about meetings, KASU's Brandon Tabor spoke to Dr. Ron Sitton, Assistant Professor of Multi-Media Journalism at A-State and instructor of communications law.

