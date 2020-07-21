Related Program: 
State Reports 728 New COVID-19 Cases; Arkansas Pediatricians Group Opposes School Reopening

By 1 hour ago

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 728 new cases of COVID-19, including 122 new cases at correctional facilities. There were also 11 additional deaths from the virus and 17 more hospitalizations bringing that total to an all-time high of 488. Pulaski County reported 110 new cases, Washington County had 62, Crawford County had 46, Benton County had 45, and Sebastian County had 30. Following conversation with superintendents, teachers and Arkansas's Secretary of Education Johnny Key, Hutchinson said the state remains committed to beginning the school year on August 24, but he understands there are concerns. Key also spoke at today's briefing and gave examples of how school districts across the state are preparing to reopen. Shortly before the briefing, the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying the organization could not, at this time, support a statewide return-to-school decision in August. The group calls for county-level data to guide local approaches to opening schools, allowing for county-by-county decisions. The governor will give Wednesday's briefing from Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Stanford Epidemiologist Discusses School Reopening, Racial Inequity of COVID-19

By 2 hours ago
Courtesy / Stanford University

In part two of our interview with Erin Mordecai, an assistant professor of biology and epidemiologist at Stanford University, we discuss school reopening, the racial inequities of COVID-19 and how to talk to people who believe the virus is either a hoax or blown out of proportion.

National Guard Called In to Assist at Washington Regional COVID Unit

By 22 hours ago

Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday's coronavirus response briefing by reminding residents the face covering requirement is now in effect and while there is some pushback against the mandate, the current conditions demand it. The state reported another 699 new cases with 11 counties reporting at least 20 new cases, including 94 in Washington County, 57 in Benton County and 25 in Sebastian County. There were also six additional deaths and 18 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to 471.

Health Secretary Nate Smith Delivers Final Briefing, Heads to CDC

By Jul 17, 2020
Courtesy / YouTube

On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 648 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 31,700. Pulaski County reported 68 new cases, Washington County reported 44, Benton County had 29 and Sebastian County had 22. Another 12 people have died, but Secretary of Health Nate Smith said not all the deaths took place in the past 24 hours. It was also Smith's final briefing before he leaves for a job with the CDC. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, also announced the organization is able to now provide COVID-19 cases by city.

Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

By Jul 16, 2020

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance.

Arkansas Surpasses 30,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 15, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's coronavirus response briefing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he announced the state had surpassed 30,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections with the addition of  564 new cases. The state completed 5,146 tests in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which the governor said is not enough to meet the state's goal of conducting 200,000 tests in July. Pulaski County once again reported the greatest number of cases with 78, Sebastian County had 52, while Washington and Benton Counties had 46 and 38 new cases, respectively. Dr.