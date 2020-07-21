State Reports 728 New COVID-19 Cases; Arkansas Pediatricians Group Opposes School Reopening

At Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 728 new cases of COVID-19, including 122 new cases at correctional facilities. There were also 11 additional deaths from the virus and 17 more hospitalizations bringing that total to an all-time high of 488. Pulaski County reported 110 new cases, Washington County had 62, Crawford County had 46, Benton County had 45, and Sebastian County had 30. Following conversation with superintendents, teachers and Arkansas's Secretary of Education Johnny Key, Hutchinson said the state remains committed to beginning the school year on August 24, but he understands there are concerns. Key also spoke at today's briefing and gave examples of how school districts across the state are preparing to reopen. Shortly before the briefing, the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying the organization could not, at this time, support a statewide return-to-school decision in August. The group calls for county-level data to guide local approaches to opening schools, allowing for county-by-county decisions. The governor will give Wednesday's briefing from Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. To watch the full briefing, click here.