Ozarks At Large

State Sees 734 New COVID-19 Cases, Economic Recovery Task Force Releases Poll Results

After two days of reduced numbers of positive coronavirus cases following lower testing levels during the Fourth of July holiday, Arkansas is reporting 734 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,567 tests. Four more people have died and there were 11 fewer people in the state's hospitals. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's concerned about the low rate of testing in Washington County and reminded residents that they can get tested at the Washington County Health Unit, which will ramp up testing efforts starting next week. Steuart Walton, the chairman of the state's Economic Recovery Task Force, also presented the results of a recent poll regarding public attitudes toward the pandemic. The poll included questions about the use of personal protective equipment like face masks, whether people feel safe at their workplaces, if they'd like to see the resumption of large events like football games and how likely parents are to send their children back to school in the fall. Governor Hutchinson was also asked about today's tweets from President Trump, which stated he would consider withholding funding from schools that don't open and that CDC guidelines for reopening schools are too tough and expensive. The governor said the state is going ahead with a blended in-person and virtual learning approach and that the CDC guidelines are just guidelines, so Arkansas will do what is right for Arkansas. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

