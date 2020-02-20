A-State Student Athletes Featured: Brianna Hardiman

This is A-State Connections on KASU.  I’m Johnathan Reaves. Today, we start a series of interviews with some of the student athletes that are on campus.  Christian Willis is on the men’s basketball team and we gave him a recorder to talk to other student athletes.  In this interview, Willis talks with Brianna Hardiman.  Hardiman is a senior on the A-State track and field team and is majoring in graduate studies.  Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.  

