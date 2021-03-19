State Teases Vaccines for All as Shelby County Looks to Speed Up Delivery









“Open season” for COVID-19 vaccines, a reference to the term used by the nation’s top medical adviser, might come earlier than expected in Shelby County.



The Tennessee Department of Heath said in a statement Friday that moving forward—with more details to come on Monday—counties will be able to set their own timelines for who gets vaccines based on availability and demand.



“As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows,” a statement from the department reads.



Shelby County appears poised to open up unrestricted adult eligibility sooner rather than later but has not named an official start date.



County Mayor Lee Harris welcomed the state’s new posture.



“As vaccine supply has increased, we have reached the point when it’s a good idea to provide access to all,” he said in a tweet on Friday , urging the entire local adult population to seek out an inoculation opportunity.



Shelby County is slightly behind the state's percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine. While 18.6 percent of Tennesseans have, 18.3 percent of the population locally has, as of Friday afternoon.



Officials said this week they feared people vulnerable to the disease because of a health condition were not signing up for a shot because they didn’t know they were eligible. As of Thursday, anyone over 55 and those considered critical infrastructure workers can get in line.



The City of Memphis, which now runs the county’s vaccination operations, did not immediately respond to questions regarding an intended date to fully expand adult eligibility or if they planned to add any more mass vaccination drive-thrus to accompany the change.

