A-State Theater's 'Play in a Day' festival returns

This Friday and Saturday, students from the A-State Theatre Department will participate in the annual “Play In A Day Festival” here at ASU. KASU’s Marty Scarbrough spoke with Marc Williams, interim chair and assistant professor in the theatre department.

The new works created during the “Play In A Day Festival” will be presented this Saturday night at 7:00 in the Simpson Theatre in the Fowler Center on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

There is no admission fee to this production. The plays may contain some adult language and situations.

Arkansas State University is the license holder of KASU 91.9 FM.

