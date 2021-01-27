Sunday, January 31, is National Hot Chocolate Day!

If you have never tried to make a cup from scratch, now is the time. Homemade hot chocolate is more creamy, luscious and rich than any dried mix.

Milk Dessert Bar in East Memphis is known by most Memphians for its over-the-top milkshakes and edible cookie dough bar, but did you also know they have a menu of decadent hot chocolates? Choose from the original hot chocolate that comes with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sauce and chocolate chips – or choose a specialty flavors like the Cookie Monster and the Unicorn.

The folks at Milk Dessert Bar shared their tips for making hot chocolate from scratch.

Patience is key! Use low to medium heat when making hot chocolate. This keeps the milk and chocolate from burning and gives it such a rich and beautiful flavor.

Salt. You might be surprised to know that Milk Dessert Bar puts a pinch of salt in everything they make. While salt and sugar may not sound like the best combination, a pinch of salt will bring your hot chocolate to the next level.

If you're wanting to make an over the top whimsical hot chocolate like they do at Milk Dessert Bar, you will need: loads of whipped cream and marshmallows, a pop of color (think sprinkles or food coloring, especially if you're making a white hot chocolate), and any of your other favorite candies and cookies. They love adding Reese's Cups, Oreos, or chocolate chip cookie crumbs to their concoctions!

Keep it simple. While we all love the idea of adding spices and unique flavors to hot chocolate, at the end of the day, you really only need a few ingredients: chocolate, milk, vanilla, and salt, of course!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Milk Dessert Bar is located at 1789 Kirby Parkway in East Memphis. For more information, visit www.milkdessertbar.com.

