Super Bowl Weekend Offers Many Musical Choices

The House of Songs will host its 2020 Songwriters Summit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Associates in Springdale. The event will showcase songs co-written this week by participating songwriters at the House of Songs Ozarks. Songwriters Kaia Kater, Oscar Mukerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant, Aaron Smith, Peter More, Dean Owens and Leslie Stevens, and House of Songs Director of Artist Management Graham Weber, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to give us a preview.