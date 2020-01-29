Super Bowl Weekend Offers Many Musical Choices

Frost Fest returns this weekend and brings with it a lineup of varied music. Also, plenty of opportunities to see live music instead of the "big game" this weekend.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Willi Carlisle at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Harper and Lee at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Crossroads Tavern (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
- Randall Shreve at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- The Lark and the Loon at Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Austin and Eric Ward at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Hosty at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- The Juice, Jenna and the Soul Shakers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Led Zeppelin Tribute Show at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Ripped Pigeon at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jasper Logan, BAANG, Ken at Perrodin Supply Co. (Springdale) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Route 358 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Rackensack at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jeckyl and High at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Pearl Brick and Heather Hughes at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brian Martin at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- KIDS at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Luna J at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Monk is King, String Deft, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo at 2463 N. McConnell Ave. (Fayetteville) - $60, 2 p.m.
- Dalton Richmond, Kadela at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9 p.m.
- Foxpaw, Semi-local Forecast, Everett the Grey, Radio Phoenix at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Tel Anorath, Vore, Pantheon, Smoke Signals, Mud Lung at Club Red (Fayetteville) - $5, 7 p.m.
- Moonsong, Guitar Jar, Olympics at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Aces N Eights at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Creek Rocks at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Vince Turner at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
- Mighty Fine Time at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle, Golden Shoals at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Java Dudes (Rogers) - 12 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
- Boofin' Tylenol, Piss, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Mike Zito's Big Blues Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.