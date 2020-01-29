Related Program: 
Super Bowl Weekend Offers Many Musical Choices

Frost Fest returns this weekend and brings with it a lineup of varied music. Also, plenty of opportunities to see live music instead of the "big game" this weekend.

Jess Harp and Friends Perform in Bentonville

By Jan 24, 2020
T. Dennis / KUAF

Jess Harp has performed throughout Northwest Arkansas for a year or two. Friday evening, he and his band will perform at the Record in downtown Bentonville. We get a preview of the concert, talk about the band's style, and hear about a debut album in the works.

House of Songs Hosts 2020 Songwriter Summit

By Jan 17, 2020

The House of Songs will host its 2020 Songwriters Summit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Associates in Springdale. The event will showcase songs co-written this week by participating songwriters at the House of Songs Ozarks. Songwriters Kaia Kater, Oscar Mukerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant, Aaron Smith, Peter More, Dean Owens and Leslie Stevens, and House of Songs Director of Artist Management Graham Weber, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to give us a preview.

Music Classes Offered Through U of A

By Jan 16, 2020
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the U of A Community Music School is offering classes for children 4 to 6 years old. Registration is open through Jan. 21. Classical music concerts are also starting up again throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Woody Guthrie Center Plays Baseball

By Jan 13, 2020
Courtesy / Woody Guthrie Center

This week, the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa will open a new exhibit about the connections between music and baseball. Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, is a lead curator for the project.

Guitarist's Influences Stretch Beyond Borders

By Jan 7, 2020
Courtesy / Allen Clark

Guitarist Jesse Cook will perform Friday, Jan. 10, at the Walton Arts Center. We recently spoke to Cook about his influences, how a cable system's guide channel helped bring his music to a wider audience and more.