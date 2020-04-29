Taking Care of Your Emotional Health During COVID-19

We are in unprecedented times as COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down. It is normal to be feeling anxious with increased stress and worry. Taking care of your emotional health is as important as taking care of your physical health.

You may be having one feeling one moment and having a completely different feeling the next. Try to be gentle with yourself and allow yourself to feel whatever you’re feeling. Everyone reacts differently. Try to be gentle with others as well.

Be intentional about doing things you enjoy each day – taking a walk, listening to music, reading a book.

Breathe. Deep breathing calms us and can help manage anxiety. While you don’t need any special equipment, there are free apps that you might find helpful to guide you.

Stay connected but be creative to maintain social distancing. Maintaining a support network is important.

If the distress has impacted your daily activities for several days or weeks, talk to your primary care provider, a counselor, or clergy member.

Taking care of your own emotional health will help you think clearly and will help you take care of those around you.

This is Denise Hensley for Church Health.

