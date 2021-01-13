Teachers Ecstatic As Governor Moves Up Vaccination Timeline for Certain 1B Groups

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state was on target to vaccinate the 180,000 eligible healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in phase 1A of the rollout. Given that progress, he said the state would start making the COVID-19 vaccine available to some people in group 1B sooner than originally planned. Arkansans who are 70 and older, as well as teachers and staff who work in K-12 schools, higher education and daycare facilities can start receiving the vaccine on Jan. 18.