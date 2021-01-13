Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Teachers Ecstatic As Governor Moves Up Vaccination Timeline for Certain 1B Groups

By 46 minutes ago

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state was on target to vaccinate the 180,000 eligible healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in phase 1A of the rollout. Given that progress, he said the state would start making the COVID-19 vaccine available to some people in group 1B sooner than originally planned. Arkansans who are 70 and older, as well as teachers and staff who work in K-12 schools, higher education and daycare facilities can start receiving the vaccine on Jan. 18.

COVID-19 Vaccine Offered to UAFS Health Students, Faculty

By 55 minutes ago
Courtesy / UAFS

More than 300 students attending the University of Arkansas Fort Smith had the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. A vaccination clinic was hosted on campus thanks to a partnership between Coleman Pharmacy and the UAFS College of Health Sciences.

Governor Calls on Lawmakers to Work Together During State of the State Address

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Governor's Office

Asa Hutchinson is in his 7th year as the state’s governor and yesterday marked the last time he will address the assembly in a Regular Session as he is term limited and cannot seek reelection in 2022. During his speech, Gov. Hutchinson asked legislators to take the long view and to find ways to work together for the common good. You can watch the address in its entirety here.

Arkansas Bar Owners Sue State Officials Following Extension of Curfew

By Jan 11, 2021
Courtesy / Maxine's Tap Room

The owners of more than 20 bars in Arkansas, including several in Fayetteville, have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 11 p.m. curfew, which Governor Asa Hutchinson enacted back in November at the recommendation of the Winter COVID-19 Task Force. The original order was supposed to expire on Jan. 3, but late last month, the governor extended it an additional four weeks. Bar owners say they're being unfairly targeted without any supporting data from the Health Department.

Governor Lays Out State's Vaccination Plan and Timeline

By & Jan 6, 2021

In his first coronavirus response briefing of the new year, Governor Asa Hutchinson began by laying out the state's plan and timeline for vaccinating people in groups 1A, 1B, 1C and eventually the general public. Vaccinations for group 1A got underway before the holidays. That group includes high-priority healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and resident. The governor also expanded the first round of vaccinations to first responders bringing the total of Arkansans eligible for the vaccine to 180,000.

Vaccine Arrival Delivers Good News, but COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Rise

By Dec 16, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered his weekly coronavirus response briefing a day after the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, but cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise. According to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, the spread of COVID-19 is not under control. Hutchinson said distribution of the vaccine is going well and the state is prepared to handle the complicated logistics of distribution in the future.