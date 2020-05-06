Telehealth – The New Way to Visit Your Doctor

The coronavirus is at the top of everyone’s mind, but people still face other health conditions and reasons to see their healthcare provider.

Here at Church Health we have started telehealth visits with our patients. Telehealth is a convenient way to see your doctor face to face by using a video chatting platform on a smartphone or computer. We’ve found that many of our patients enjoy the ease of scheduling an appointment with no longer having to worry about taking off work, finding childcare, and fighting traffic to make an appointment on time. With telehealth, patients can minimize their risk of being exposed to someone with coronavirus in the waiting room or spreading it themselves.

During this unprecedented time, we are all being called to stay at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss an important doctor’s appointment. Like Church Health, many offices are offering telehealth service at no additional charge.

This is Andreana Smith for Church Health.

