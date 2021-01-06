Tennessee Congressional Delegation Sheltering In Place After Capitol Under Siege By Trump Supporters





Members of the Tennessee congressional delegation are sheltering in place after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.



In an interview with WPLN News, Cooper said his team had to barricade in an undisclosed location. They used a desk to block the door.



He said the mob inside the Capitol are engaging in sedition, something encouraged by the president.



“It’s one thing to be attacked by a foreign power. It’s another thing for our own people to have all this misplaced anger,” Cooper said. “So the president is trying to claim power, he’s willing to do anything to keep it.”



The siege by pro-Trump extremists came as Congress was debating whether to certify the electoral votes of the state of Arizona, a state won by President-elect Joe Biden.



Every member of the congressional delegation — Republican and Democrat — have condemned the actions. That includes Tennessee’s two senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who both helped set the stage for a showdown Wednesday.



Both have alluded to unfounded and debunked claims of voter fraud, which is bolstering the Trump supporters at the Capitol.



In a tweet, Blackburn said she was sheltering in place.







These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021





Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said in a tweet that he had to wear a gas mask to exit the House chamber. Other lawmakers have stated the same thing.











Safely in my office . Masked and got out. Trump is an enemy of America— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 6, 2021





This is a developing story.

