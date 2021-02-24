Related Program: 
Texas Red Cross, Animal Shelters Seek Donations to Help With Winter Storm Recovery

By 4 minutes ago
  • Austin Animal Center responded to a 700 percent increase in animal neglect calls during the February winter storms.
    Courtesy / Austin Animal Center

American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, which is helping communities recover from severe arctic storms that disrupted power and potable water supplies, is in need of donations to carry on its mission.

The extreme winter weather also imperiled domestic pets and animals, left outdoors. Both the Houston Humane Society and Austin Animal Services, which responded to thousands of animal cruelty calls during frigid conditions, are also in critical need of donations -- as well as families seeking to adopt. 

Texas Winter Storms
2021 Winter Storm
winter
Snow Storm
Winter Storm
Snow
Cold weather

Natural Gas Disaster in Pea Ridge Averted Due to Coordinated Response

By Feb 23, 2021
Courtesy / Pea Ridge Police

Several thousand households and businesses in Pea Ridge in Benton County suddenly lost their natural gas supply last Tuesday in the midst of back-to-back arctic winter storms. Black Hills Energy technicians coordinated a swift response, working with Pea Ridge Police Department, averting a major disaster. A debriefing is scheduled for later this week.

Pipes Freeze, Burst As Record Low Temperatures Sweep Across Arkansas

By & Feb 19, 2021
Stock Image

Pipes froze and burst in homes and buildings across Arkansas this week as temperatures plunged into the negatives. Plumbers and insurance agents say they expect the next few weeks to be busy as people file claims for repairs.

Families Break Out the Sleds As Storms Dump Several Inches of Snow

By Feb 19, 2021
D. Caruth / KUAF

Families across the region broke out their sleds after two storms dumped several inches of snow across Arkansas. This audio postcard captures some of the sounds of winter fun heard at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

Calves in the Kitchen As Farmers Rush To Protect Cattle From Bitter Cold

By Feb 18, 2021
Courtesy / Megan Harris

Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most vulnerable to the cold and one Huntsville family is sheltering young cows by moving them into their kitchen.

Back-to-Back Winter Storms Hit Ozarks, River Valley With Snow, Record Lows

By & Feb 17, 2021
J. Froelich / KUAF

A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8 inches. We check in with emergency managers in Carroll, Benton and Washington Counties for updates. The extreme winter weather has resulted in extreme demand on the 14-state Southwest Power Pool utility grid resulting in rolling blackouts since Monday. With subzero conditions easing, rotating outages are expected to end. Still residents are asked to continue to conserve energy. 