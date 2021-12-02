Related Program: 
Tis The Season For Some Tunes

The start of December brings with it opportunities to see live performances of hard rock, metal, instrumental folk and a golden anniversary tour for one of the best-known western swing bands.

Thu, Dec 2

  • Charley Crockett at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
  • Fri, Dec 3
  • Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • The Floozies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9:30 p.m.
  • Dave Bright and Company at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Caroling on the Creek at Shiloh Square (Springdale) - 5:15 p.m.
  • Traveling Squirrels at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
  • Blue Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Sat, Dec 4
  • Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • The Floozies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8 p.m.
  • DJ Raquel at Tree House (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
  • Tim Hillwood at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Chucky Waggs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Goodluck Slim at Boys and Girls Club Jeffery Center (Fort Smith) - 1 p.m.
  • Velcro Pygmies at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Luke Shoemaker at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
  • Mon, Dec 6
  • Dave Adair at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Tue, Dec 7
  • Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Wed, Dec 8
  • Lost Breed, DJ Raquel at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
  • Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Asleep at the Wheel at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $21, 7 p.m.
Related Content

The Collaboration of Composition and Performance

By Nov 19, 2021
Courtesy / Elizabeth Glenn Photography

Jennifer Jolley, composer and an assistant professor of composition at Texas Tech University, will be on the University of Arkansas campus to work with students. She'll also hear her work performed by the U of A Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony Monday night at 7:30 in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on campus. Lia Uribe and Kyle Kellams asked her, and Christopher Knighten...the director of bands at the U of A...about the relationship between composer and performer.

Sound Perimeter: Train of Thought

By & Lia Uribe Nov 18, 2021
Courtesy / Elizabeth Glenn Photography

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe has trains on the brain. We hear compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jennifer Jolley and Heitor Villa Lobos.

Singing Men of Arkansas Ready to Sing Again

The past two years have been a challenge for singing ensembles. With caution and practice, the Singing Men of Arkansas are ready to perform in public for the first time in two years. Their Christmas Concert is Sunday afternoon at 3:00 (doors at 2:00)at First United Methodist Church is Springdale. the concert is free and open to the public.