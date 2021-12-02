Tis The Season For Some Tunes

The start of December brings with it opportunities to see live performances of hard rock, metal, instrumental folk and a golden anniversary tour for one of the best-known western swing bands.
Thu, Dec 2
- Charley Crockett at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- Fri, Dec 3
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- The Floozies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Dave Bright and Company at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Caroling on the Creek at Shiloh Square (Springdale) - 5:15 p.m.
- Traveling Squirrels at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Blue Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Sat, Dec 4
- Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Floozies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8 p.m.
- DJ Raquel at Tree House (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Tim Hillwood at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Goodluck Slim at Boys and Girls Club Jeffery Center (Fort Smith) - 1 p.m.
- Velcro Pygmies at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Luke Shoemaker at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Mon, Dec 6
- Dave Adair at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Tue, Dec 7
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Wed, Dec 8
- Lost Breed, DJ Raquel at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Asleep at the Wheel at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $21, 7 p.m.