TN Politics: Fines (Finally?) for COVID Violators

Political analyst Otis Sanford talks about the week in politics for Dec. 6-12, 2020.

Shelby County Commissioners this week introduced a new ordinance that would fine businesses $50 per violation of COVID-19 restrictions related to masking, social distancing and capacity. While it would give the health department some teeth in the fight to stop the spread, some still question whether fines will be useful. Political analyst Otis Sanford tells us "Money Talks."

Also this week, teachers in the Shelby County Schools district have overwhelmingly voiced opposition to returning to classrooms in January. Shelby County Superintendent Joris Ray must weigh the risks with the pressure from some parents to get kids back in class.

Finally, this week the City of Memphis says that about a quarter of sanitation workers are now off the job due to the coronavirus. As government considers stronger measures for private business, should it also have higher standards for itself?

