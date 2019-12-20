TN Politics: Gov. Bill Lee's Record Shows Steady Improvement for 2019

Political analyst Otis Sanford discusses Tennessee politics for the week of Dec. 15-21, 2019

Last January, one wealthy Tennessee businessman replaced another wealthy Tennessee businessman as governor of the state. If former Gov. Bill Haslam was slightly to the left of the GOP-led General Assembly, new Gov. Bill Lee is somewhere to the right.

Political analyst Otis Sanford gives Gov. Lee a grade of "C+" for his first year in office, with positive marks for his attention to economic growth in West Tennessee and Shelby County. But Sanford said his messaging over Confederate statues and a problematic school voucher bill shows that Lee still has room for improvement.

