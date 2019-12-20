TN Politics: Gov. Bill Lee's Record Shows Steady Improvement for 2019

Last January, one wealthy Tennessee businessman replaced another wealthy Tennessee businessman as governor of the state. If former Gov. Bill Haslam was slightly to the left of the GOP-led General Assembly, new Gov. Bill Lee is somewhere to the right. 

Political analyst Otis Sanford gives Gov. Lee a grade of "C+" for his first year in office, with positive marks for his attention to economic growth in West Tennessee and Shelby County. But Sanford said his messaging over Confederate statues and a problematic school voucher bill shows that Lee still has room for improvement. 

