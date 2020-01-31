TN Politics: Gov. Lee Wants State to Lead Anti-Abortion Crusade

Political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the week in Tennessee politics for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2020.

This week, Gov. Bill Lee announced that the State of Tennessee would soon enter the national debate on abortion. If passed, Lee's new proposed legislation could become some of the most restrictive in the nation, with the intention of bringing the issue back to the Supreme Court.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says this new law, along with others seen as regressive to LGBTQ rights, could have an impact on Tennessee being seen as a welcome destination for businesses with more progresive views toward their female and LGBTQ employees.

