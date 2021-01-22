TN Politics: Lawmakers Already Pumping the Brakes on Trump's Influence

Political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the week of Tennessee politics for Jan. 17-23, 2021.

The first day of Joe Biden's presidency was brimming with pomp, circumstance, celebration and a parade of new executive orders, some addressing the pandemic and others erasing the signature work of the previous president. So far, there's been little backlash to the swift changes made by the Executive branch, in part, political analyst Otis Sanford says, because Democrats have long seen many of Trump's orders -- such as the travel ban for people from predominently Muslim countries -- as in need of reversal.

In Tennessee, the general assembly this week introduced a proposal that would defund school districts that do not immediately reinstitute in-person classroom instruction. The measure is aimed at the state's two largest districts that include Memphis and Nashville -- urban areas that have already been hard-hit by the coronavirus. The superintendents of both districts say that lawmakers are not putting student and teacher safety first.

Finally, the Shelby County Commission will vote Monday on a measure that would prevent the name Donald Trump from appearing on local parks, roads or properties. Sanford says that the twice-impeached former president has warranted the fast-tracking of his exclusion from the civic landscape.

