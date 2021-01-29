TN Politics: Many Bumps on the Vaccination Highway

Political analyst Otis Sanford talks about the week in Tennessee Politics for Jan. 24-30, 2021.

This week, a series of incidents hampered or otherwise raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Tennessee. One controversy has been over the number of doses being sent to Shelby County in proportion to the doses ending up in some rural counties. Gov. Bill Lee vehemently insisted that the county wasn't getting shortchanged, though distribution data show discrepancies that have yet to be fully explained.

Political Otis Sanford offers thoughts about the rollout of the vaccines by federal, state and local authorities.

Sanford also talks about two major points in Mayor Jim Strickland's State of the City speech last week.

