TN Politics: Memphis in 2019 Had Positive Outcomes in Elections and Education

Political analyst Otis Sanford reflects on Memphis and Shelby County in 2019.

In Part Two of our look back on state and local politics for 2019, political analyst Otis Sanford turns his attention to local headlines of the past year, the biggest of which was the reelection of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Sanford says his landslide victory has some positive implications for a city that often votes along racial lines.

For Sanford, the most important political movement of the year was in March and June with both the Memphis City Council and the Shelby County Commission voted to create funding for Pre-K programs. The funding of early childhood education, Sanford says, could have a positive impact not only on local families, but on future generations.

