TN Politics: With Millions Pledged to Ford, Feds Seek Payback

Political analyst Otis Sanford says there were few hitches in getting lawmakers to fund Ford Motor Company's Blue Oval City along with other infrastructure projects at the megasite.

However, a recent federal audit of TennCare, the state's insurance program for low income people, found that upwards of $800 million may need to be repaid due to mistakes and overbilling. Officials here are disputing the findings.

Finally, the Memphis City Council is in the process of redistricting. Sanford says that while the reshaping of voting districts no longer raises questions of race in Memphis, the concept of "superdistricts" is still confusing to many voters.

