TN Politics: Move Quickly, Safely to Reopen Schools, Says Sanford

Political Analyst Otis Sanford discusses the week in Tennessee Politics for Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2021.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is applying pressure on Shelby County Schools to reopen as soon as possible, while Superintendent Joris Ray has remained steadfast in keeping school virtual--at least until the state's largest school district can implement extensive safety measures.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the tipping point may be whenever teachers can get vaccinated, which is not scheduled until March. "If we're talking about the dire need to get students back in the classroom, [teachers] need to be put on a priority list," Sanford says.

Even though many parents are also in favor of reopening, many don't trust the state's motives. The coronavirus has disproportionately affected people of color while the largely white, Republican legislature has not been receptive to scientifically approved preventative measures such as a mask mandate. Also, until recently Shelby County--where numerous guidelines and restrictions have been issued--received fewer vaccines per capita than some rural counties, where communities have done little to stop the spread of the virus.

