TN Politics: State Lawmakers Float "Outlandish, Backwards, Cornpone Ideas"

Political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the week in Tennessee politics for Feb. 28 - March 6, 2001.

Each year, the Republican-supermajority Tennessee General Assembly proposes a number of laws guaranteed to infuriate people who live in urban areas, minorities, scientists, and those who believe government should not favor one religion over another.

That tradition continues in 2021 with several measures that champion Christianity, the freedom to spread disease, the silencing of peaceful Black protest, and the right for everyone to carry guns out in the open without any licensing required.

This week political analyst Otis Sanford examines a handful of these recent proposals, describing them as "outlandish, backward and cornpone."

