TN Politics: As Super Tuesday Nears, Democrats Have Tough Decision Ahead

Political analyst Otis Sanford talks about the week in Tennessee politics for Feb. 16-22, 2020.

Super Tuesday -- the day 14 states, including Tennessee, hold their presidential primaries -- is just over a week away. So who is the clear choice for Democratic voters in this state?

"I don't know," laughs political analyst Otis Sanford. "That's the answer."



Sanford calls the race a "jumbled thing," in which early standouts -- Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren -- have seen their popularity wane. Bernie Sanders, appearing to take the lead, troubles moderate Democrats concerned about his so-called "socialist" ideology going head-to-head with Trumpism.

Meanwhile, late-comer billionaire Michael Bloomberg has flooded Memphis with campaign advertising, though Sanford questions whether African Americans will overlook his famed "stop and frisk" police policy that largely targeted black New Yorkers.

WEB EXTRA

To wrap up, Sanford opines on one Tennessee legislator's effort to block feminine hygiene products -- tampons and pads -- from being included in the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday, a weekend designed with back-to-school supplies in mind. The same politician, Joey Henseley of Hohenwald and a doctor, sponsored a tax break on ammunition.

Henseley argued that women would take advantage of the tax break by stockpiling tampons. Sanford says the paternalistic, condescending attitudes of the older white men currently in leadership positions have brought nationwide ridicule to the state.

