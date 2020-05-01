TN Politics: Trust, Trepidation Come with Monday's Reopening

Political analyst Otis Sanford talks about Tennessee Politics for the week of April 26-May 2, 2020.

On Monday, Shelby County will begin a partial reopening of restaurants and businesses. The health department has reported a decline in the rate of COVID-19 cases -- enough that officials are confident that the time to lift restrictions has arrived. Political analyst Otis Sanford says the pressures on local governments to reopen may have hastened the process. But ultimately people who might be susceptible to the virus should enter cautiously into this new normal.

