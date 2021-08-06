TN Politics: Vaccine Resistance Puts Co-Workers, Children in Harm's Way

Various Shelby County governments are considering stronger measures against employees who continue to put co-workers' lives and livelihoods at risk by refusing to get vaccinated. The C.D.C. has shown that the delta variant can make even vaccinated people moderately ill.

Furthermore, vaccinated people can unknowingly spread the variant, which health officials now believe to be as contagious as chickenpox.

The City of Germantown this week took a harder line against unvaccinated employees, implementing mandatory COVID testing and curbing business travel.

Countywide mask mandates may be returning as soon as next week.

As students prepare to return to in-person learning next week, a troubling trend is emerging: the delta variant is sending more children to the hospital. According to the Shelby County Health Department, more than a quarter of the new cases are children.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray has said masking will be mandated in schools, but state Republican leaders such as house speaker Cameron Sexton, believe a child's individual freedom to spread the virus comes before the safety of teachers, children and their families. Sexton has called for defunding schools that implement masks as a safety measure.

Political analyst Otis Sanford questions Sexton's leadership in this week's interview.

In the following video, physicians from the American Medical Association debunk misinformation about the vaccine.

