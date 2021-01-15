TN Politics: A Very Different Inauguration for Next Week

Insurrection, Impeachment, Inauguration -- in short order -- have once again thrust Donald Trump into the foreground of Washington politics on the eve of his departure. As Capitol police and the U.S. military fortify the nation's capitol ahead of Wednesday's Inauguration, the traditional "peaceful transition of power" is still in question as law enforcement agencies monitor extremist threats on various media platforms.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while it was a good sign that ten House Republicans joined Democrats in favor of impeachment, the prospect of future healing may depend on what happens in the Senate.

In Tennessee, the General Assembly convened this week and Germantown's Sen. Brian Kelsey will have a prominent role in education policy. He has also proposed a state law prohibiting cities such as Memphis from creating residency requirements for police and firefighters.

