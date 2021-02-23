Today is National Banana Bread Day!

We always make a Chocolate Chip Banana Bread. A more fitting name in our house should be to call this recipe Sarah’s Disappearing Banana Bread!

My youngest daughter can’t not get enough of banana bread. When she was little, it was one of her favorite treats to eat … and to make with her momma!

Sarah has the unfortunate curse of being allergic to nuts, and unfortunately most versions of this quick bread are made with walnuts.

Our version does not have nuts, but if you love nuts – just add a 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans to the batter for what I’d call a “Chunky Monkey” version!

Over the years, we tried many delicious recipes on our quest for the “perfect” banana bread … but none had the moistness we were looking for. Then one day a friend told me to try adding sour cream to the mix. It was a brilliant suggestion! The sour cream gave the bread that delicious moistness we were lacking with other recipes we tried.

The chocolate chips were Sarah’s idea … my sous-chef always knows how to make a sweet over the top!

I always have frozen ripe bananas in my freezer for baked goods like this or smoothies.

It happens to all of us. Some days bananas ripen faster than we can eat them. If I have bananas that are overly ripe, I peel them and throw them in a Ziploc bag in the freezer. That way, I always have ripe bananas on hand to make this bread and I am not wasting food.

Enjoy! But be forewarned … this banana bread will disappear very quickly!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish! Bon Appetit!

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 cup mashed ripe bananas

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 5 -inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and mix until well combined. Add the reserved flour mixture and mix until well blended. Add the bananas, sour cream, vanilla extract, and cinnamon and stir to blend. Stir in the chocolate chips. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about for 60 to 70 minutes.

Remove the bread from the oven and cool in the pan on a wire rack just until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Remove the bread from the pan and place onto a wire rack to cool.

Serves 8.

