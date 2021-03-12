Tom Bowen Introduced as A-State's 12th Athletic Director

At a press conference Thursday at Arkansas State University, Tom Bowen was introduced as the 12th athletic director in school history. Bowen has over 25 years’ experience in leading collegiate and professional athletics, and spent over 15 years as an athletic director, with stints at the University of Memphis and San Jose State. He was at Memphis from 2012-2019 and was at San Jose State from 2004 to 2012. Click on the Listen button to hear the comments from Bowen during the Thursday press conference.



