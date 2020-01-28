Tomorrow is National Corn Chip Day!

So I thought I’d share my favorite dip to enjoy with a bag of Fritos Scoops - Hot Onion Souffle Dip!

Oh my! This stuff is sinful. When I make it for a party, I have to hide it to make sure my family doesn’t eat it before our guests arrive!

It’s a good old fashioned Southern recipe that is usually one of the first things gone when I make it.

The recipe couldn’t be any simpler.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, mix together two packages of cream cheese and 1/3 cup of mayonnaise until smooth. Make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature before blending, otherwise it won’t make a smooth mixture.

Then fold in 1 1/3 cups shredded Parmesan cheese and 2 diced large yellow onions.

Bake at 425 degrees until bubbly and golden on top - that’s about 15 to 20 minutes.

This dip can be assembled up to one day in advance. Just allow 5 to 10 extra minutes cooking time when heating straight from the refrigerator. It also freezes well. Just be sure to thaw before baking.

If looking for a short cut, frozen diced onions can be substituted for fresh. Just be sure to thaw and press the onions with paper towels to remove the excess moisture before adding to the dip.

Personally, I like to use sweet Vidalia onions when they are in season.

I think it’s best with corn chips but you could use your favorite crackers or thinly sliced French bread as well.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Hot Onion Souffle Dip

16 ounces (two 8-ounce packages) cream cheese, at room temperature

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 1/3 cups grated Parmesan cheese

2 1/2 cups finely diced yellow onion (2 large onions)

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Add the cheese and onions and stir until well combined.

Transfer the mixture to a 2-quart baking dish. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Serves 8.

Recipe printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.

