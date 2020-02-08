Travelin’ Arkansas: Davidsonville near Pocahontas invites kids to make bird feeders

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during Valentine’s weekend—February 14!
- Black History Month "School Days" event looks at African-American history of the region at Parkin Archeological State Park
- Great Backyard Bird Count
- “For the Birds" kids crafts at Davidsonville Historic State Park near Pocahontas
- "All I Possess is Yours" Civil War Letters and Valentine Cards at Jacksonport State Park
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.
