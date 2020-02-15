Travelin’ Arkansas: Eagles and Falcons featured at Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Paragould

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of February 21!
- 6th Annual 19th Century Herbal Medicine Workshop at Jacksonport State Park
- Eagle Watch at Crowley's Ridge State Park
- "Falconry: Hunters in the Sky" demonstration at Crowley's Ridge State Park
- Open Lab Day at Parkin Archeological State Park
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.
Copyright 2020 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.