Travelin’ Arkansas: Little Rock hosts marathon and ‘garden & flower’ show

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of February 28!
- The 18th Annual Little Rock Marathon/Half-Marathon
- Spring Photo Walk at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs
- Native American Pinch Pot Workshop at Jacksonport State Park
- 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show at State Fairgrounds in Little Rock
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.
Copyright 2020 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.